Chargers to be without Mike Pouncey this week

Getty Images

The Chargers have already lost a defensive leader for the season, and now they’re going to have to play the opener without a mainstay on the other side of the ball.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chargers anticipate being without center Mike Pouncey this week.

The 31-year-old Pouncey hasn’t practiced this week because of a hip injury. That’s tough news for new quarterback Tyrod Taylor and the rest of the offense.

The Chargers lost star safety Derwin James for the year already, and this makes it that much more difficult to adjust as they open the season against the Bengals.