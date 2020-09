Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward needs surgery for his broken hand but may not miss any playing time.

Ward’s injury is such that it wouldn’t be unprecedented for him to wear a protective cast and play through it, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A starter last night and for all 16 games last year, Ward hurt his hand in the second half of Thursday night’s game against the Texans.

The Chiefs have an extra three days before their next game against the Los Angeles Chargers.