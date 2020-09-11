Clyde Edwards-Helaire “kind of just floating” after NFL debut

Getty Images

There was plenty of hype about what first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire would do as a member of the Chiefs Offense.

His NFL debut did little to suggest that chatter was a waste of hot air. Edwards-Helaire ran 25 times for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 34-20 win over the Texans to show that one of the league’s most potent offense has a dangerous new weapon at its disposal.

Edwards-Helaire said he was “kind of just floating” after a scintillating debut performance that left quarterback Patrick Mahomes impressed with what he saw.

“I thought the offensive line did a great job of giving him holes to run through, and he hit it every single time,” Mahomes said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “He’s going to keep getting better. It’s another weapon that I kind of have in this offense. We’re going to keep doing whatever we can to keep moving the ball and scoring touchdowns.”

Thanks to Edwards-Helaire, Thursday night showed that the Chiefs might be even better at moving the ball and scoring touchdowns than they were on their way to a championship last season.