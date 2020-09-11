Courtland Sutton sprained AC joint in practice fall

Getty Images

The Broncos have had plenty of bad injury luck already, and now face the prospect of being without their top receiver for the opener.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder during a fall in practice yesterday.

He was reaching to make a one-handed catch with his left when he landed awkwardly on his right arm, and stayed down for a few moments clutching his shoulder before he was taken to the locker room by the athletic training staff.

The Broncos will apparently describe him as “day-to-day” though his status for Monday’s opener against the Titans is very much in question.

The third-year wideout is their leading receiver, and a key to the offense they’re building around quarterback Drew Lock. Rookie receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler will have to take a larger role if he’s out, though Hamler missed most of camp with a hamstring issue.

All of this is happening as they’ve lost one of their top defensive players. Linebacker Von Miller suffered a dislocated ankle tendon in practice earlier this week, and he’s having surgery today to repair the damage. While they’re not ruling him out for the whole year yet, he’s expected to miss at least three months.