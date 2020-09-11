Cowboys add voidable year to DeMarcus Lawrence’s contract for cap purposes

Getty Images

The Cowboys are continuing to create cap space.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has added a one-year voidable extension to defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence‘s contract. They did that by converting $15 million of his $16.9 million salary to a signing bonus.

Dallas created $12 million of cap space for this season through the move. They recently opened up another $8 million in space by reworking right guard Zack Martin‘s deal.

The $20 million in additional cap room gives the Cowboys space to make moves this season, but their view may be on 2021. Teams can roll over unused cap space, which would come in handy with the cap potentially dropping as low as $175 million for next season and quarterback Dak Prescott still looking for a long-term deal.