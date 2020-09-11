Cowboys rule out Jourdan Lewis

Getty Images

The Cowboys will have receiver Amari Cooper for Sunday’s opener against the Rams.

Cooper was a full participant all week with a hamstring injury that limited him during training camp.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (knee) also is good to go after three full practices, which included Friday’s walk-through.

Linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) was limited Wednesday and Thursday but removed from the report after an estimated full practice Friday.

The only player the Cowboys won’t have is nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who missed practice all week with an ankle injury.