Denzel Mims won’t practice Friday

It doesn’t look like Jets second-round pick Denzel Mims will be making his regular season debut against the Bills on Sunday.

Mims was limited in Thursday’s practice due to injuries to both of his hamstrings and head coach Adam Gase said that he will not practice at all on Friday. Gase added that the chances Mims plays in Week One are “not looking good.”

“I feel like s–t for him because I feel like he worked really hard to get back, and for it to be the other hamstring . . . I hate seeing it happen to him like that,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder, Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios are the other wideouts on the active roster. The Jets have three receivers on the practice squad and could call one up for Sunday without having to put them through waivers in order to go back on the auxillary roster.