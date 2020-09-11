Eagles list Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Eagles are set to have first-round pick Jalen Reagor in the lineup against Washington on Sunday, but the status of a few other players remains up in the air.

Reagor was a full participant in practice for the second straight day and the wide receiver, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, has no injury designation for the game. That’s good news for an Eagles Offense waiting for final word on the status of right tackle Lane Johnson and running back Miles Sanders.

Both players are listed as questionable for Sunday. Johnson had ankle surgery last month and Sanders has a hamstring injury. The two players were limited in practice all week.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) also drew a questionable tag. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (pectoral/hamstring) and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) have been ruled out for Week One.