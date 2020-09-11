Geno Atkins ruled out by Bengals

Getty Images

The Chargers will be playing without center Mike Pouncey on Sunday and they could be without two other offensive linemen, but the Bengals won’t be able to let defensive tackle Geno Atkins loose on his replacement.

Atkins has been ruled out for Sunday’s home opener after missing the entire week of practice with a shoulder injury. Atkins has played in 96 straight games for the Bengals and he’s been one of their best players for that entire run, so it will be a noticeable absence on the Cincinnati defense.

D.J. Reader, Mike Daniels, Christian Covington, and Andrew Brown will be on hand on the interior of the Bengals defensive line.

Safety Shawn Williams has been ruled out with a calf injury while cornerback LeShaun Sims is listed as doubtful for reasons unrelated to injury.