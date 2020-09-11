Halapoulivaati Vaitai out for Lions, Kenny Golladay doubtful

Getty Images

The Lions invested heavily in their offensive line this offseason, and one of the big additions won’t be on the field for the opener.

The team announced that right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai was out for Sunday’s game against the Bears because of a foot injury.

The Lions gave Vaitai a five-year, $50 million contract to lure the former Eagles tackle away in free agency. Backup Tyrell Crosby, who started five games last year, will likely step into his place.

They also listed leading receiver Kenny Golladay as doubtful, after coach Matt Patricia referred to him as “very limited” in today’s practice. Golladay picked up a hamstring injury in practice Wednesday.

Also out for the Lions are tight end Hunter Bryant and safety C.J. Moore. Five players have been ruled questionable — wide receiver Danny Amendola, defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand, cornerback Jeff Okudah , defensive end Julian Okwara, and cornerback Darryl Roberts. Running back D'Andre Swift had no injury designation, after he was limited early this week with a hip injury but returned to full participation Friday.