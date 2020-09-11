Jalen Ramsey hopes to spend the rest of his career with Rams

Getty Images

The Rams reached a five-year, $105 million extension with Jalen Ramsey, the most lucrative contract ever for an NFL defensive back.

Ramsey expressed relief at getting it signed before the season opener.

“I started, as the season got closer to being here, I started to think about it a little bit more, get kinda anxious a little bit,” Ramsey said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “But having it done before the season — before, really, this week’s preparation — meant a lot.”

The Rams acquired Ramsey last October, sending first-round choices in 2020 and 2021, as well as a 2021 fourth-round selection, to the Jaguars. They had no choice but to sign him long term.

He is under contract through the 2024 season and hopes to stay in L.A. for the rest of his career.

“This has been really solid, somewhere I feel comfortable,” Ramsey said. “I love L.A., obviously, and everything that comes with it. But this team has been everything that I’ve dreamed of plus more, and I can’t wait to, honestly, play here for hopefully the rest of my career.

“I can’t wait to tell my kids one day that I played with the best football player ever, Aaron Donald. Hopefully, we can do great things, win Super Bowls, and do a lot of great things in L.A.”

In 59 career starts, Ramsey has 10 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and 49 pass breakups.