Jerry Jeudy may see bigger role after Courtland Sutton’s injury

Getty Images

Receiver Courtland Sutton is not practicing Friday after injuring his shoulder in Thursday’s practice.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio called Sutton “day to day” and said he thinks Sutton will practice Saturday in a limited capacity. But the Broncos obviously have some uncertainty about Sutton’s playing status three days before their Monday night opener.

“He’s a tough player and I think Coach [Fangio] will talk to you about his injury and where it goes,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website, “but you never want to see a player get hurt, especially in practice and especially in a non-competitive situation, like it was.”

Sutton made 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns last season and became the unquestioned No. 1 receiver on the team after the Broncos traded Emmanuel Sanders.

But the Broncos drafted Jerry Jeudy in the first round.

They could give the rookie an increased role if Sutton can’t go.

“With regard to Jerry Jeudy, he was going to be part of the plan anyway,” Shurmur said. “Let’s say that Courtland doesn’t make it for whatever reason, then the whole group has got to kind of share the load. That’s the way it has always been and always will be. These kind of things are part of our game, so they’ve got to be ready to go. We’re preparing him to play anyway, so he may just have to take a few more snaps. Other guys will fill in, as well.”