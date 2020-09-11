John Harbaugh “dismissed” idea of wearing face shield after seeing Andy Reid

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s look for Thursday night’s game against the Texans won’t be copied by one of his former assistants with the Eagles.

Reid wore a face shield on the sideline during Kansas City’s win, but it fogged up throughout the night to make it more useful as fodder for jokes on social media than sideline attire. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had considered wearing one because his glasses can fog up with a mask on, but saw what happened to his former boss and nixed the notion.

“I dismissed that after last night,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Harbaugh said his wife joked that there are “going to be a lot of Halloween outfits with face shields and mustaches” in Kansas City this year. Baltimore residents will have to come up with something else.