Josh Norman out for Bills in Week One

All signs pointed toward cornerback Josh Norman missing Sunday’s game and the Bills made it official on Friday.

Norman has not practiced in some time due to a hamstring injury and he was ruled out of the season opener against the Jets when the team released their final injury report of the week. Norman signed with the Bills this offseason, so this was to be his first game with the team.

Cornerback Levi Wallace was on the injury report this week with a hamstring injury as well, but he was a full participant at practice each day and did not get an injury designation for Sunday. He figures to see a lot of time alongside Tre'Davious White at corner with Norman out of action.

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (hamstring) was the only other Bills player to get an injury tag. He’s listed as questionable after moving from a limited practice on Wednesday to full participation in the last two practices.