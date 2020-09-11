Josh Norman out of practice again with hamstring

Getty Images

It’s looking less likely that Josh Norman will be making his Bills debut this weekend.

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, the veteran cornerback will miss his third straight day of practice today because of a hamstring issue.

The 32-year-old Norman was expected to start opposite Tre'Davious White, and with Levi Wallace also dealing with a hamstring issue lately, the Bills could be stretched thin.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters they might have to call a cornerback up from the practice squad to cover the shortage.