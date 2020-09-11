Julio Jones limited in Friday’s practice, set to play against Seahawks

Getty Images

The Falcons added wide receiver Julio Jones to their injury report on Friday, but he’s expected to be in the lineup against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Jones was a limited participant during the session due to a hamstring issue. He did not receive an injury designation for the game, however, and that leaves him in line to start against Seattle.

The Falcons will be without cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) after ruling both players out for the season opener.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) returned for a limited practice after sitting out on Thursday. He is listed as questionable to face the Seahawks.