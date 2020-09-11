Kenny Golladay to be “very limited” in practice

Getty Images

The news doesn’t sound encouraging for Kenny Golladay.

Via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website, Lions coach Matt Patricia said his star wide receiver would be “very limited” in practice Friday.

Golladay suffered a hamstring injury in practice Wednesday and didn’t take part in individual drills yesterday, making it seem like a bad omen. Patricia said it was still a day-to-day situation, which offers some degree of hope he’ll be better in two days.

The Lions leading receiver’s coming off a league-high 11 touchdowns last year, and replacing him in the opener against the Bears will be no easy task.

The concern during an abbreviated training camp with no OTAs or preseason games was the soft-tissue injuries would mount, and it appears to be hitting the Lions at a bad time.