Kevin Byard named first NFLPA Community MVP of 2020

Getty Images

The NFLPA names a Community MVP for every week of the NFL season and the first player recognized this season is Titans safety Kevin Byard.

Byard is being honored for his work to help disadvantaged families in the Nashville area. Byard hosted a pair of events that saw people pack and distribute more than 300 distance learning kits to help kids continue their education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an honor and a blessing to be highlighted as NFLPA Community MVP,” Byard said in a statement. “I’m grateful to give back to my city and ensure I’m truly making a difference to those in need.”

The NFLPA will contribute $10,000 to Byard’s foundation or a charity of his choice, work to set up a virtual visit to a school or hospital in his community and help create a crowdfunding campaign to support Byard’s work in the community. Byard and all the weekly recipients will become eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.