Kevin Stefanski will call the plays on offense for Browns

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said last week that he would announce the identity of the team’s offensive playcaller before their Week One game against the Ravens and he proved to be good to his word on Friday.

Stefanski announced that he will be handling those duties. Stefanski took over the offensive coordinator role and playcalling duties for the Vikings in 2018 and held onto them until he was hired by the Browns this offseason.

Stefanski said earlier this week that there was some “gamesmanship” involved in the decision to hold off on announcing the team’s plans. Given Stefanski’s background, his choice is unlikely to come as a surprise to anyone who was waiting to find out which route the Browns would take.

Alex Van Pelt is the offensive coordinator in Cleveland and he called plays at a couple of the team’s early padded practices during training camp as Stefanski worked out his decision.