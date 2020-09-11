Khalen Saunders dislocated elbow, fractured hand for Charvarious Ward

Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave a rundown of some of the injuries sustained by his players in the Chiefs’ 34-20 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders left the game in the first quarter due to a dislocated elbow.

“It looks like it was clean,” Reid said. “It doesn’t look like there was any damage in there other than the dislocation, which isn’t great but it’s better than the alternative.”

Defensive end Alex Okafor sustained a slight hamstring strain that forced him to the sidelines.

Meanwhile, cornerback Charvarius Ward fractured his hand in the contest.

“He’ll get that rechecked again tomorrow,” Reid said.

The Chiefs have 10 days until their next game against the Los Angeles Chargers.