Lane Johnson had ankle surgery in August

Getty Images

Among the Eagles’ issues on the offensive line during training camp was an extended absence by right tackle Lane Johnson, and now we know why.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN.com, Johnson had surgery on his ankle in August.

The procedure was described as more of a clean-up, and Johnson has returned to practice on a limited basis this week.

The Eagles could hardly afford any more problems up front, after losing right guard Brandon Brooks and left tackle Andre Dillard to season-ending injuries. That’s forced them to move veteran Jason Peters back to his old left tackle spot, after he was signed to play replace Brooks at guard.