List of approved names for placement on helmet bumper includes David Dorn

When word emerged that the NFL will allow players to display on their rear helmet bumpers the names of victims of police violence and systemic racism, many asked whether David Dorn’s name would be eligible for use.

According to the NFL, David Dorn’s name is on the current list of approved names. There have been scattered reports suggesting that Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert will wear Dorn’s name on the back of Eifert’s helmet. The Jaguars officially have said only that the players will be announcing their intended names and phrases over the weekend.

Dorn, a retired police officer, was fatally shot in St. Louis during looting that occurred in connection with the protests that emerged following the murder of George Floyd.

According to the league, new names are being added on a daily basis, and the list will continue to be updated throughout the season, given that players can ask to honor someone different each week. Also, the league reaches out to the family of the person to be honored in order to secure the family’s permission to do so before approving use of the name.

In addition to specific names, players may place the following phrases on their helmet bumpers: It Takes All of Us, End Racism, Stop Hate, Black Lives Matter.

This is the current list of approved names for placement on the player helmet bumpers, as provided by the NFL to PFT: Ahmaud Arbery, Althea Bernstein, La’Vante Biggs, Jacob Blake, Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Rayshard Brooks, Kalief Browder, Jim Brown, Michael Brown, Dennis “Ballie” Browning Jr., Miriam Carey, Philando Castile, William L. Champman II, Kenneth Clark Sr., Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, John Crawford III, Tymar Crawford, Emerson Crayton, Jordan Davis, Amadou Diallo, David Dorn, Manuel Ellis, Curtis Flowers, George Floyd, Janisha Fonville, Cornelius Fredericks, Eric Garner, Tank Goodman, Oscar Grant, Freddie Gray, Ronald Greene, Vanessa Guillén, Akai Gurley, DJ Henry, Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson, Dion Johnson, Jamee Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Kendrick Johnson, Bettie Jones, Corey Jones, Julius Jones, India Kager, Rodney King, Cameron Lamb, John Lewis, Shaheen Mackey, Marcus Malone, Trayvon Martin, Elijah McClain, Markeis McGlockton, Lyric McHenry, Davon McNeal, Marion Motley, Dante Parker, Fritz Pollard, Dreasjon Reed, Kevin Richardson, Jemel Roberson, Craig Rodgers, Deravis Caine Rogers, Antwon Rose Jr., Aura Rosser, Charles Roundtree, Jon Russell, Yusef Salaam, John Sanders, Raymond Santana, Antronie Scott, Walter Scott, James Scurlock, Sha-Asia Semple, Yvette Smith, Jason St. Julien, Eurie Stamps Sr., Aiyana Stanley-Jones, Alton Sterling, Enosa “EJ” Strickland, Willie Sturgis Jr., Darius Tarver, Breonna Taylor, Christian Taylor, Emmett Till, Denmark Vesey, Taiesha Watkins, and Alteria Woods.