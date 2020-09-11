Marcel Reece returning to Raiders as senior advisor

Getty Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis announced the return of Marcel Reece.

Reece, who joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2008, played 92 games with 67 starts for the Raiders. Reece ended his career with the Seahawks, playing four games in 2016.

He will return to the Las Vegas Raiders as senior advisor to the owner and president.

Davis said in a statement, “I am excited to announce that Marcel Reece will be joining the Las Vegas Raiders executive team as a senior advisor to the owner and president. In this role, he will be reporting directly to myself and team president Marc Badain. Marcel will also help to develop, implement and manage many of the exciting programs we have in store as we begin a new era in Las Vegas. Welcome home, Marcel!!!”

Reece referred to a letter he wrote to Raider Nation four years ago. His closing sentence read, “This is not a good-bye but see you later.”

“Well, later is here!” Reece said in a statement Friday. “I am honored to take on this new challenge with the Raiders organization and look forward to bringing a different perspective to the table. We have the opportunity for a fresh start in a new city and this is the right time for new creative ways of thinking. I have seen the commitment by management to evolve the culture and take the club in new directions. I am extremely excited to be a part of that evolution. I am committed to bringing the same passion and excellence off the field that I had on the field in my eight seasons with this organization.”