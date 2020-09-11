Memphis pauses football after COVID-19 outbreak

Getty Images

Memphis has suspended all football activities after a “number of individuals” associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced. The Tigers’ Sept. 18 game against the University of Houston is in jeopardy.

The Commercial Appeal reports that at least 20 people within the program have tested positive for the coronavirus and “at least another 20” are in quarantine due to contact tracing.

The school said in a statement the cases are “primarily liked to social events outside of official football activities.”

The newspaper attributed the uptick of cases to a “party bus” used by members of the team after last Saturday’s season-opening win against Arkansas State. Memphis starting defensive tackle O’Bryan Goodson disputed that, blaming Arkansas State players for spreading the virus.