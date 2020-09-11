Mike Evans on the practice field Friday

Getty Images

Friday saw a positive development on the injury front for the Buccaneers.

According to multiple reporters at the team’s practice, wide receiver Mike Evans is on the field working with the rest of the squad. Evans did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of a hamstring injury.

Evans’ level of participation won’t be known until the team releases its final injury report of the week later in the day. That report will also include injury designations for Sunday’s opener against the Saints and Evans’ presence on Friday suggests he could be considered questionable to face their NFC South rivals.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was the only other Bucs player to miss practice on Thursday, but his absence was not related to an injury so Evans’ status is the only real injury issue to watch in Tampa.