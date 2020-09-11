Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott showed tremendous strength talking about depression

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott revealed recently that he sought help for depression and anxiety this offseason, and that made Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy admire Prescott even more.

McCarthy said today that he has been impressed with everything he has seen from Prescott since becoming the Cowboys’ coach this year, and he is particularly impressed that Prescott decided to use his platform to spread an important message about mental health.

“I can’t say enough about him,” McCarthy said. “He impresses me at every turn. I think his strength, and his ability to be transparent on his personal challenges that he’s fighting through, I think is something that shows tremendous strength. I admire him for it.”

By speaking openly about his own mental health treatment, Prescott may very well inspire some of his fans to seek mental health treatment that they’ve previously avoided. McCarthy is right to commend Prescott for sharing his personal experience.