Patriots give Stephon Gilmore a raise

Getty Images

The Patriots are taking care of one of their top players, without adding years to his deal.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots are giving cornerback Stephon Gilmore a $5 million raise this year.

He’ll now make $15.5 million, with another $2 million if he repeats as defensive player of the year.

With corners such as Jalen Ramsey and Tre'Davious White ringing the bell recently with big extensions, the 29-year-old Gilmore was quickly becoming underpaid.

He’s still under contract through the 2021 season.