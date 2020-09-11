PFT PM lands on Peacock on Monday

PFT PM

For those of you who want more PFT PM, be careful what you wish for.

Starting Monday, PFT PM becomes a five-day-per-week, one-hour-per-day endeavor, with the video debuting exclusively on Peacock.

The show will look at the NFL news of the day, and it will include interviews, analysis, answers to your questions, and more.

Every Thursday during football season, PFT PM will include the picks from Simms and from me, straight up and against the spread and with our best bets of the week.

Your best bet of this week or any week is to get Peacock and to check out the full-day sports talk lineup starting with PFT Live at 7:00 a.m. ET, The Dan Patrick Show at 9:00 a.m. ET, The Rich Eisen Show at 12:00 p.m. ET, Brother From Another with Michael Smith and Michael Holley at 3:00 p.m. ET, and then PFT PM at 5:00 p.m. ET.