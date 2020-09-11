Ravens rule out Justice Hill, Justin Madubuike, Chris Moore

Getty Images

The Ravens ruled out three players for Sunday’s opener against the Browns.

Running back Justice Hill (thigh), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) and receiver Chris Moore (finger) won’t play. None practiced Friday.

The Ravens did get offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (ankle) back to practice. He was a full participant Friday.

The team lists him as questionable.

Phillips has battled veteran D.J. Fluker for the starting right guard job as the Ravens replace Marshal Yanda, who retired after 13 seasons. The Ravens list Phillips as the backup at right guard, right tackle and left tackle.

Linebacker Pernell McPhee did not practice Friday, but it was not injury related.