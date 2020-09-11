Robert Quinn doubtful, Khalil Mack questionable for Bears

Getty Images

The Bears may be without both of their top pass rushers against the Lions on Sunday.

Robert Quinn remained out of practice on Friday due to the ankle injury that kept him off the field on Wednesday and Thursday. Quinn has been listed as doubtful, so it’s unlikely that he’ll make his Bears debut this weekend.

There’s a better chance of Khalil Mack being in the lineup. Mack was limited in practice by a knee injury for the third straight day before being listed as questionable to face Detroit.

Running back David Montgomery (groin) was a full participant in practice for the second day in a row. He joins Mack, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), cornerback Buster Skrine (finger), tackle Jason Spriggs (knee), wide receiver Javon Wims (Achilles), and guard Germain Ifedi (triceps) in the questionable category.