Saints to spend season raising awareness about the state of Black women

Getty Images

The Saints released a one-minute, 51-second video Friday afternoon. They did not address what they will do for the national anthem this week, but several players talked about how they want to use their platform this season.

The Saints’ goal is “to raise awareness around the current state of Black women in America.”

Quarterback Drew Brees, who was embroiled in a national anthem controversy during the offesason, appears several times in the video.

“We care about the issues that plague our community, and in light of all the things we see going on in our country, we as Saints want to utilize our platform this season for meaningful change,” the video starts. “Not to distract from issues. Not to stick to sports. But to work together as teammates for meaningful change. Our goal is to raise awareness around the current state of Black women in America. When it comes to the broader conversation of social justice, Black women are usually left out as is evidenced in the case of Breonna Taylor. Breonna Taylor. Breonna Taylor. We are failing to acknowledge the intersecting impacts of racism and sexism of Black women. As men, we feel like it’s time to evaluate our spaces, do our part and use our platform and uplift the stories of our most disenfranchised. By uplifting our leaders, the left out and the overlooked, we can bring about solutions that elicit systemic change both in New Orleans and around the country and ultimately make a safer, more equitable America. We invite you to take a journey with us this season. Take a journey with us to help us ensure all people are treated equally and fairly, to have and live full and complete lives. Full, complete lives for future generations to come. Because we are the Saints. Because we are the Saints. Because we are the Saints. And it’s time we say her name. Say. Her. Name.”