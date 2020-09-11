Saints won’t have Marcus Davenport, Cesar Ruiz

Getty Images

The Saints won’t have two starters for their season opener against the Buccaneers.

The team has ruled out right defensive end Marcus Davenport and right guard Cesar Ruiz. Neither practiced this week.

Davenport has an elbow injury and Ruiz an ankle issue.

Nick Easton is listed as Ruiz’s backup on the Saints’ depth chart, and Trey Hendrickson is behind Davenport.

Defensive back P.J. Williams again was limited with a hamstring injury. The Saints added him to the report Thursday.

Williams, who started eight games last season, is questionable.