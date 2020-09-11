ST coordinator Brian Schneider leaves Seahawks for personal reasons

Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced a change to his coaching staff a couple of days ahead of the start of the 2020 season.

Carroll announced that special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has left the team for personal reasons. The length of his absence is indefinite at the moment.

Schneider has been running special teams for the Seahawks since Carroll took over as their head coach in 2010. Schneider also spent a year working under Carroll at USC and had previous NFL experience with the Raiders.

While Schneider is away from the team, assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo will handle his duties. The longtime Patriots special teamer is in his third season with the Seahawks.