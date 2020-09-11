Getty Images

Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller underwent surgery Friday, coach Vic Fangio said.

Dr. Joshua Metzl of the Steadman-Hawkins Clinic in Denver performed the surgery on Miller to repair the dislocated tendon in Miller’s ankle, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

“He had surgery this morning, and I was told it went well, and we’ll see how it goes,” Fangio said. “They haven’t said anything on a timetable based on his surgery, that will depend on the healing.”

Miller remains on the active roster, but the Broncos will place him on injured reserve. Players can return to the active roster after three games. Miller, though, will need months, not weeks.

There is a good chance Miller won’t play in 2020, but the Broncos haven’t ruled him out.

“Our hearts are broken that this happened, but we’re going to back him up,” defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. “All setbacks are temporary. He’s had his surgery, and now he’s on the road to recovery.”

The Broncos have only three outside linebackers on their active roster, and Bradley Chubb is returning from a knee injury that kept him out of most of last season. Chubb was a full participant in practice Friday.

Denver tried to sign Clay Matthews and could later end up with a veteran pass rusher to pair with Chubb. The best bet for this week is a call-up of seventh-round rookie Derrek Tuszka, who is on the practice squad.