Washington to wear jersey patch honoring Bobby Mitchell all year

Washington will embark on its first season without a name or a logo and with jersey numbers on the sides of their helmets. On the shoulders of the jerseys, every player will wear No. 49.

Washington will wear a patch displaying the number of Hall of Fame running back Bobby Mitchell. He died on April 5 at the age of 84.

The team has announced that it will wear the patch on Sunday. A team spokesperson tells PFT that the patch will be worn all year long.

Under the late George Preston Marshall, Washington was the last team to have an integrated roster. In 1962, Marshall’s trade for Mitchell ended that trend. After retiring, Mitchell worked in the team’s front office, spending a total of 41 years with the team.