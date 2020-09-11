Week One injury report roundup

Getty Images

The 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Chiefs and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Chargers at Bengals

C Mike Pouncey (hip) will miss the opener for the Chargers. T Bryan Bulaga (hamstring), TE Virgil Green (quadricep), G Trai Turner (knee), and WR Mike Williams (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Bengals DT Geno Atkins (shoulder) will miss a game for the first time since 2013. S Shawn Williams (calf) is also out and CB LeShaun Sims (not injury related) is considered doubtful.

Jets at Bills

The Jets will not have QB Joe Flacco (neck), WR Denzel Mims (hamstrings), RB La’Mical Perine (ankle), or LB Avery Williamson (hamstring) in Buffalo this Sunday. G Alex Lewis (shoulder) and S Marcus Maye (calf, ankle) are listed as questionable.

CB Josh Norman (hamstring) is out for the Bills and DT Vernon Butler (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Dolphins at Patriots

Dolphins S Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) is listed as doubtful and everyone else is expected to be available.

WR Gunner Olszewski (foot) has been ruled out by the Patriots. WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (foot), TE Dalton Keene (neck), LB Cassh Maluia (knee), and DE Chase Winovich (shoulder) all got in at least a limited practice Friday and are listed as questionable.

Browns at Ravens

The Browns ruled out T Christopher Hubbard (ankle), CB Kevin Johnson (liver), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder), and LB Mack Wilson (knee). CB M.J. Stewart (hamstring) and C J.C. Tretter (knee) are set for game-time decisions after being listed as questionable.

RB Justice Hill (thigh), DT Justin Madubuike (knee), and WR Chris Moore (finger) are out for the Ravens. Rookie G Tyre Phillips (ankle) is considered questionable to play.

Colts at Jaguars

Colts rookie S Julian Blackmon (knee) is out this week. LB Matthew Adams (ankle) is listed as questionable.

The Jaguars ruled out TE Tyler Davis (knee).

Eagles at Washington

The Eagles hope to have DE Derek Barnett (hamstring), T Lane Johnson (ankle), and RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) after listing them as questionable. DT Javon Hargrave (pectoral, hamstring) and WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) are out this week.

LB Thomas Davis (calf) won’t play for Washington, CB Kendall Fuller (knee) is listed as doubtful and T Saahdiq Charles (calf) is considered questionable.

Bears at Lions

The Bears are unlikely to have EDGE Robert Quinn (ankle) after listing him as doubtful. G Germain Ifedi (triceps), LB Khalil Mack (knee), RB David Montgomery (groin), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), CB Buster Skrine (finger), T Jason Spriggs (knee), and WR Javon Wims (Achilles) are listed as questionable.

Lions WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is in the same boat as Quinn after drawing a doubtful tag. TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring), S C.J. Moore (hamstring), and T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) have been ruled out for Detroit. WR Danny Amendola (hamstring), DE Da'shawn Hand (groin), CB Jeff Okudah (hamstring), LB Julian Okwara (knee), and CB Darryl Roberts (groin) make up their questionable group of players.

Packers at Vikings

Packers LB Randy Ramsey (groin) has been ruled out while DE Montravius Adams (toe) and OL Billy Turner (knee) are unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful. S Raven Greene (quadricep) is questionable.

The Vikings expect everyone on the active roster to be available on Sunday.

Seahawks at Falcons

Seahawks T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral) is out for Week One. WR Phillip Dorsett (foot) is listed as questionable.

The Falcons will open the season without DE Charles Harris (ankle) and CB Kendall Sheffield (foot). DT Marlon Davidson (knee) is listed as questionable.

Raiders at Panthers

The Raiders head to Carolina with a clean injury report.

G Dennis Daley (ankle) is out for the Panthers. CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (hamstring) and DE Stephen Weatherly (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals at 49ers

The Cardinals ruled out rookie T Josh Jones (ankle), but everyone else on the active roster is set to play.

49ers first-round WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) is listed as questionable after returning to practice this week. C Ben Garland (ankle) is also listed as questionable while WR Deebo Samuel (foot) and CB Jason Verrett (hamstring) have been ruled out.

Buccaneers at Saints

It looks like WR Mike Evans (hamstring) will miss Tom Brady‘s Buccaneers debut after being listed as doubtful.

DE Marcus Davenport (elbow) and C Cesar Ruiz (ankle) are out for the Saints. CB P.J. Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Rams

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis (ankle) won’t play on Sunday night.

The Rams have no players with injury designations for the opener.