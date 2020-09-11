Xavien Howard, DeVante Parker ready to go for Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins had five limited participants in practice of Monday and Tuesday, but none of them are in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Cornerback Xavien Howard was one of the five and he said last weekend that he wasn’t sure if he’d be ready to play after spending time on the physically unable to perform list due to the knee injury that limited him to five games last year. He was a full participant on Friday, however, and does not have an injury designation for Sunday.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker was limited by a hamstring injury, but he joined Howard, tight end Mike Gesicki (glute), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hand) and wide receiver Preston Williams (knee) in practicing fully and getting the green light to play this weekend.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) was a full participant for the third straight day and will be backing up Ryan Fitzgerald on Sunday. Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) is listed as doubtful after two limited practices in a row.