49ers put Deebo Samuel on injured reserve

The 49ers took wide receiver Deebo Samuel off the non-football injury list before the cut to 53 players because they thought he’d be ready to play at some point in the first six weeks of the season.

On Saturday, the team announced that Samuel won’t be playing for at least the first three weeks of the season. Samuel, who is returning from a broken foot suffered while training in the offseason, was placed on injured reserve and cannot be activated until he’s on the list for three weeks.

The 49ers listed Brandon Aiyuk as questionable on Friday’s injury report because of a hamstring injury. Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and Richie James are set to play at receiver.

In addition to the Samuel move, the Niners also announced that they promoted center Hroniss Grasu and cornerback Dontae Johnson from the practice squad. Center Ben Garland is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and cornerback Jason Verrett has been ruled out.