Air quality may be a problem for both Cardinals-49ers and Cowboys-Rams

On Friday, Rams coach Sean McVay said that air quality for Sunday night’s stadium-opening season opener “shouldn’t be an issue.” It still could be.

The Air Quality Index currently sits at 146 in Inglewood, site of the new Rams stadium. The threshold for potential NFL intervention/relocation is 200.

Here’s the problem: The actual numbers on the official AQI website haven’t been meshing with the forecast. For example, Inglewood’s current reading grossly exceeds the forecast for Saturday or 87. And there’s no forecast yet available for Sunday, which seems ominous given the current number.

The issue first arose in connection with the 49ers’ home game against the Cardinals in Santa Clara. As of Thursday, the AQI forecast for Sunday was in the 80s. Currently, the AQI is 183, with no specific number predicted for Sunday but the “unhealthy” range expected.

The situation bears watching throughout the day. Ultimately, not one but two of Sunday’s games — Cardinals-49ers and Cowboys-Rams — may have to be moved, without much notice.