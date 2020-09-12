Baker Mayfield decides to stand for the anthem

Posted by Mike Florio on September 12, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT
Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has done an about face.

The Browns quarterback, who insisted in June and reiterated in August that he’d be kneeling for the national anthem, had announced via social media that he will stand.

“After watching Thursday’s game and also watching the Dolphins player’s [sic] video,” Mayfield said, “it shows that it is not about who is standing or who is kneeling for the anthem. But instead, coming together and taking action to create real change. Also after reading many letters and messages over the past few weeks… I have been showed that a gesture such as kneeling will only create more division or discussion about the gesture, rather than be a solution towards our country’s problems at hand. With that being said, I am choosing to stand for both anthems to show respect, love, and unity to everybody involved.

“I will respect all of my teammates no matter their decision. We have had meaningful discussions on what true change looks like, and that change takes all of us being together. My heart is even more passionate than it was months ago, due to the fact that we are not close to being where our country needs to be. I love this country, but these challenges and adversity are an opportunity for much needed change for issues that have been going on far too long. It is going to come down to how we handle adversity and taking advantage of our opportunities.

“I am posting this now so it is not a discussion on game day. And so the discussion can continue to be about how to better our country, instead of divide us. Our team is ready to fight for our goals both on and off the field.”

In June, Mayfield said on social media that he would “absolutely” kneel for the anthem. In August, he doubled down.

I don’t have any regrets,” Mayfield said. “Right is right, and wrong is wrong. It’s nothing against the military. Anybody that knows me knows I completely support the military. It’s a human rights issue.”

Every player has the right to make a decision on this issue, and to change his decision. He also has the right to speak his mind on this or any topic. It’s one of the benefits of the platform.

If some don’t want to hear it, they don’t have to listen. That’s a far better and more appropriate approach than telling players to shut up and play.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Baker Mayfield decides to stand for the anthem

  2. “I have been showed that a gesture such as kneeling will only create more division or discussion about the gesture, rather than be a solution towards our country’s problems at hand.”

    That’s what I’ve been saying all along.

  5. His right to do what he wants, really doesn’t matter to me. However, football players need to realize the paradox involved here. They only have a platform because of the fans. No fans, no platform….so alienating those fans (be it for a good cause or not) essentially reduces the efficacy of their platform. It’s a very fine line they have to walk.

  13. People who recognize that these gestures are more about dividing people than about bringing people together to work toward solutions are to be admired.

  14. Didn’t think I’d ever agree with anything Mayfield said. But in my own personal life I’m experiencing ‘social justice fatigue’. I agree with many of the principles but am tired f hearing about it all the time. I just want to watch football in peace again.

  18. What these guys don’t get is that whether they stand, sit or kneel, by now people are so tired of this constant drama that they are losing interest.

    If you want to do something about the issues you are trying to raise awareness about, find a way to do it without offending the majority of your fan base. That will be much more effective, if that is what you actually care about.

  19. The psychos have gained so much traction the media now feels the need to point out when a QB is going to stand for the anthem? Insane.

  20. “In June, Mayfield said on social media that he would “absolutely” kneel for the anthem. In August, he doubled down”

    ———

    Could it be that, after Thursday night’s exercise, he realized that this unity/protest thing may not be the best way to go with this? I think before this is over, many of these participants will realize that they have overplayed their hand.

  21. I am against kneeling or any kind of protest during the national anthem. I am patriotic, we are all Americans. If you wish to continue to offend me, your customer, I got a dog thast can run and chase a ball. I do not need your politics injected in my entertainment. Same with any actor, actress, or pop singer. Do what you are paid to do and use your money to further your agenda, I want no part of it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.