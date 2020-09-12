Bears promote Cairo Santos from practice squad

Getty Images

Cairo Santos will handle the kicking duties for the Bears in Sunday’s game against the Lions.

The Bears announced Santos’ promotion from the practice squad on Saturday afternoon. The move was expected after Eddy Pineiro was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Santos will return to the practice squad after facing Detroit. He can come up and down once more in that manner, but would have to be released before re-signing to the practice squad if he comes up a third time.

Santos was 4-of-9 on field goals and 12-of-12 on extra points in five games for the Titans last season.