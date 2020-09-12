Bengals call up Amani Bledsoe, Trayvon Henderson

Getty Images

The Bengals will take advantage of a new rule allowing teams to promote two players from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of each week’s game.

The team announced that they have promoted defensive end Amani Bledsoe and safety Trayvon Henderson. They ruled out defensive tackle Geno Atkins and safety Shawn Williams on Friday, so both players help fill in at areas of need for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Bledsoe signed with the Bengals in August. He spent the 2019 season on the Titans practice squad.

Henderson spent 2018 on the Bengals injured reserve list. He played three defensive snaps and 64 special teams snaps in four appearances last season.

Both players will revert to the practice squad after Sunday’s game. They can be called up and returned once more without going through waivers.