Bills place Josh Norman on injured reserve

USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the Bills ruled out cornerback Josh Norman for the season opener. On Saturday, the Bills ruled out Norman for the first three games.

The team announced it has placed Norman on injured reserve.

He will have to miss at least the first three games before returning.

Norman’s hamstring injury has kept him out of practice for some time, so now he will get a chance to heal it before getting back on the field to prevent re-injuring it by returning too soon.

The Bills also announced they promoted cornerback Cam Lewis and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Cornerback Levi Wallace was on the injury report this week with a hamstring injury, though he not get an injury designation for Sunday. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler received a questionable designation with a hamstring injury.

So the Bills are covering their bases.