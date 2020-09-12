Browns move cornerback Robert Jackson to active roster

Getty Images

This year, every team can move two members of the practice squad to the active roster for each game, expanding the lineup of potentially active players from 53 to 55. The Browns have decided to move one player from the practice squad to the active roster.

Cornerback Robert Jackson has made the jump to the game-day roster for Week One at Baltimore, which will bump his salary from the practice-squad check to minimum-salary game check.

The Browns note that Jackson will wear No. 34. This implies that he’ll be active. Teams can now dress 47 players on game day, 48 if eight offensive linemen are active.

There’s a good chance Jackson will be in uniform. Cornerbacks Kevin Johnson (liver) and Greedy Wiliams (shoulder) are out, and M.J. Stewart, Jr. (hamstring) is questionable.

The Browns can move Jackson (and all other players with fewer than four years of NFL service) up and down from the practice squad twice before he’d be exposed to waivers on the way back down.