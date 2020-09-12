Buccaneers elevate two for Sunday’s game at New Orleans

Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially have exercised their privilege to elevate two players from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, making it a 55-man roster for Sunday.

Receiver Cyril Grayson and cornerback Mazzi Wilkins have made the climb from practice squad to roster.

Undrafted in 2017, Grayson has spent time with the Seahawks, Colts, Texans, Saints, Bears, and Cowboys. He was cut by the Bucs last Saturday and signed to the practice squad. His elevation likely relates to the Mike Evans hamstring injury; even if Evans plays, he could suffer an aggravation during the game.

Evans originally was listed as doubtful. He has been upgraded to questionable.

As to Wilkins, a pair of cornerbacks (Ryan Smith and Parnell Motley) appeared on the practice report this week, although they’re good to go for Sunday.