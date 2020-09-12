Cardinals elevate D.J. Foster to active roster

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced that they elevated running back D.J. Foster to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.

Foster appeared in six games with the Cardinals last season before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

He first joined the Cardinals in 2017, signing with the team’s active roster from the Patriots’ practice squad in Week Two of that season. Foster had 336 all-purpose yards in seven games that season.

Foster, 26, has played 16 career games, with 31 touches for 178 yards. He also has averaged 23.8 yards on nine kickoff returns.