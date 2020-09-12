Chargers promote Ryan Groy, Gabe Nabers from practice squad

Getty Images

The Los Chargers announced they activated offensive guard Ryan Groy and fullback Gabe Nabers from the practice squad Saturday.

Groy, 29, has played 64 games with 17 starts in his six-year NFL career.

Groy’s first season with the Chargers was 2019, and he played nine games. He started along a Bills offensive line in 2016 that set a single-game team record with 589 total net yards against the Dolphins in Week 16.

Nabers signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent this spring.

He appeared in 41 career games at Florida State, starting five. Nabers finished his Seminoles career with 19 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.