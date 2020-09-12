Dalvin Cook breathes “sigh of relief” with extension done

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said on Wednesday that he was focused on facing the Packers in Week One and would let “the business take care of business” in regard to negotiations of a contract extension.

Business took care of business on Saturday when Cook agreed to terms on a five-year, $63 million extension on Saturday. The outlook for getting something done this offseason didn’t look great last month, but Cook said on Saturday that “everybody had to just get to a certain point” in order to cross the finish line.

“Definitely excited,” Cook said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Definitely a sigh of relief as far as being excited for being in Minnesota for years. That’s truly a blessing because I love being in this place, I love being in the locker room with the guys around. That was most important to me to being around the guys that love the most.”

Cook said he wants to remain with the Vikings for the rest of his career and Saturday’s agreement greatly increases the chances of that happening.