Eagles downgrade Miles Sanders, Derek Barnett to out

Getty Images

Eagles running back Miles Sanders wants to be like Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. Sanders will have to wait at least a week to try.

Sanders (pictured) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday’s game at Washington. He had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Also downgraded to out was defensive end Derek Barnett, who also had been listed as questionable and who also has a hamstring injury.

The Eagles downgraded Sanders and Barnett because they did not make the trip with the Eagles to Washington, a common phenomenon for road teams. If the Eagles were playing at home, they could have milked the uncertainty until 90 minutes before kickoff.