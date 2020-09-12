Golden Tate questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

The Giants may be down a receiver for Monday night’s opener against the Steelers.

Wideout Golden Tate has been listed as questionable for the game. Tate was a limited participant in practice for the third straight day on Saturday because of a hamstring injury.

Tate had 49 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns last season. Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepherd, C.J. Board, and Damion Ratley are the other wideouts for the NFC East club.

Linebacker Tae Crowder and tight end Levine Toilolo are also dealing with hamstring injuries that led the Giants to list them as questionable. They were limited participants in practice all week.

Edge rusher Markus Golden was the only Giant to miss a day of practice this week. He was out on Thursday with an illness, but has gotten in two full practices since that absence.